Toby’s big yard sale
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Toby’s Clown Museum will hold a gigantic yard sale at 109 E. Interlake Blvd. There will be food, collectibles and much more. Donations welcome. For details, call 863-465-2920.
Holiday Home & Garden TourLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold its 12th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Cafe and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. To reserve tickets, call Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3576 or Fran Bomberger at 717-615-3057. Proceeds benefit local youth, providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Book signingLAKE PLACID — Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1-5 p.m., local author Terry Jackson is hosting a book signing at her home, 216 Sirena Drive. She is the author of “Fingerpaintin” and has a new year-long devotional titled “A Journey: Walking and Talking With the Lord” now in paperback and hardcover. She also has a new children’s book, “Mike, Bike and the Love of God.” Anyone interested in ordering a copy of either book can call 863-464-0814 or email tjackson793@yahoo.com.
Looking for Doubles Tennis PlayersLAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all ages and skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph Musall at 863-633-9450 for more information.