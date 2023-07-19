Lake Placid eyes lower residential property tax

Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce spoke to local business leaders about the town’s budget plans. The town has its first full-time planning director, as well as a new police chief.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce told a group of business leaders last week that he and other council members hope to reduce the town’s property tax below the present 3.15 mills, or $3.15 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value.

The council passed a $10.07 million budget for 2023 in September 2022.

