Lake Placid eyes lower residential property tax

Lake Placid Vice Mayor Ray Royce told a group of business leaders last week that he and other council members hope to reduce the town’s property tax below the present 3.15 mills, or $3.15 per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value.
The council passed a $10.07 million budget for 2023 in September 2022.
During a July 14 Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce business mixer, Royce spoke of the upcoming budget hearings that would seek to set the millage rate at 3.10.
“We set the maximum rate for advertising purposes to 3.15 mills, which it was last year,” Royce said. “We may try to reduce it to 3.1 mills. Our goal each year is to reduce the millage rate.”
The 2024 budget will take into account changes in the administrative salaries from this year. For instance, Joe Barber is serving as both town engineer as well as interim town administrator after the retirement of Town Administrator Phil Williams. Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider replaced outgoing Police Chief James Fansler. The town also has a new administrative position – that of new Planning Director Dana Riddell – as well as a new code enforcement officer.
In addition to the new administrators, the town continues to "address some increases in salaries; minimum wage requires us to move some employees up to $15 in the next two years," he said. "We'll take in about $800,000 in (property) taxes, spend about $1 million in law enforcement, and our other revenue streams in communications taxes, those kinds of things."
Though the town is increasing the residential garbage collection rate from $220 to $250 per household, it will be collected from residential property taxes, he said.
“We always look for efficiencies, obviously, and we added some positions,” Royce told the chamber gathering.
He also said a slightly larger budget does not mean property taxes will go up. As real estate values rise, the town collects more money for its budget.
“Outside of that, there may be a slight increase in the overall budget, but we hope the tax bill will be equal or lower than it is now.”
Residents should not worry if they see or hear about $40 million in wastewater spending, Royce said. The $40 million comes from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and is not part of the town’s budget.
Lake Placid Finance Director Rachel Osborne said she is putting together the numbers for next year.
“Still a lot of unknowns,” she said.
The council will hold budget hearings on Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, when department heads will spell out their budget needs to the council. The council approves the final budget in September.