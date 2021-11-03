LAKE PLAID — Fifty years is a long time to do almost anything. This month Lake Placid Feed & Western Wear on U.S. 27 South is celebrating this accomplishment – 50 years of service. The festivities started last Monday when the chamber of commerce opened the store’s November celebration month with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
When older folks think of Western Wear and Feed they often reminisce of the days of Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Gene Autry, Tom Mix, Hopalong Cassidy, The Lone Ranger, John Wayne, Annie Oakley and other cowpoke heroes of their youth. The store to this day still sells items these Westerners wore everyday. And they still sell the feed that famous horses like Trigger, Champion, Tony, Topper, and Silver would eat so they could gallop after outlaws.
Lake Placid Feed and Western Wear is the most famous place in the county for the modern day cowboy to find great boots and clothing. But it is much more than that. Their customers are more than cowboy and cowgirls. A walk down the store’s aisles is proof. You can find plants, dog kennels, belts, BB guns, children’s clothes, books by local authors as well as used books, pocket knifes, walking canes, moccasins, hats, buckets, vintage signs, garden flags, after shave lotion and even John Wayne cologne.
Their extensive boot line includes lines from Georgia, Justin, Durango, Wolverine and Old West.
You’ll find jeans from Wrangler, clothing from Ely & Walker as well as Paper. They even offer fine jewelry from Montana Silversmiths.
The store is owned by Karl and Nancy Davis. It was started by her parents Bob and Marie Oxer. Nancy told the story: “My parents began selling feed in the back room of Red & White Grocery, which used to be right here. Customers would buy feed but then began to ask Dad if they had jeans, so they added jeans. Then they asked for boots and they added boots. Eventually they took over the entire store and kept adding merchandise requested by their customers. The grocery closed and today it is appropriately named Lake Placid Feed and Western Wear.”
One area of the store is a mini museum, telling the story of the past. In fact, their first cash register is on display.
“Community support is the only thing that keeps us here,” said Nancy Davis. “Our motto is “We’re more than a feed store. God is with us. He cares.”
To show their appreciation they will be holding drawings all month for free products. Saturday, Nov. 6, will be a special customer appreciation day. A salesman from Georgia Boot Company will be at the store and a lucky winner will be presented a pair of boots.
The Grove Youth Group from First Presbyterian Church will hold a bake sale. The Annual Homeless Veteran Angel Tree will be on display, where visitors can bring gifts that will be given to vets via the Veterans Affairs Office. Food will be provided to the visitors from the Davis’ next door neighbors, the Nislet family, owners of the adjoining McDonalds.
Old and new customers are encouraged to stop by to say hi to the Davis’ and their other employees, browse the store and enter for a chance to win prizes while they enjoy delicious bakery from the youth group and food provided by the Nislets. Lake Placid Feed & Western Wear is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.