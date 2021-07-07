LAKE PLACID — Outside auditors hired to review the Town of Lake Placid’s financial processes found few issues of concern, but recommended better documentation and review of financial reporting.
Daniel Anderson, of Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs & Advisors, presented the results of the town’s annual audit at a special Town Council meeting last week. Auditors reviewed the town’s annual budget ending Sept. 30, 2020. The town had $59 million in total revenue and transfers that year, the town’s budget shows.
When reviewing the town’s accounting policies for that year, the auditing firm “did not identify any significant or unusual transactions,” but noted the following issues:
- Auditors found one cash disbursement and one subsequent disbursement that had no supporting invoice or documentation showing they were reviewed.
- Similarly, auditors found 24 of 25 journal entries lacked documentation that someone had reviewed them.
- A proper transaction to transfer charges for $52,213 in services from the Sewer Fund to the Water Fund was not recorded properly.
- The town failed to properly reconcile $36,076 in payroll from one year to the next. Again, auditors aren’t saying money is missing or was misspent; rather, the amount was incorrectly recorded from one year to the next.
- Slight invoice discrepancies led auditors to suggest the town count inventory during the year as well as at the end of the year.
Rachel Osborne, Lake Placid’s finance director, said the town agreed with the audit’s findings and will adopt their recommendations to tighten reporting and review of financial details. She said the audit’s issues are easy to fix.
“[Auditors] pointed out an item we hadn’t adjusted for. We couldn’t find a supporting invoice,” she said. “We couldn’t find it. One piece of paper; it was a misfire, but everything was reported, everything was good on it.”
“The staff that we have now involved in the audit is very knowledgeable,” Osborne said. “I’m pretty sure, if you compare town audits across the state, what auditors said of Lake Placid is not even an issue.”