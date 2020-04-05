LAKE PLACID — About 3:45 p.m. several units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire in the Leisure Lakes subdivision of Lake Placid. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, the fire started on Wildflower Street in a lot that was close to a nearby home but did bypass it. The fire eventually jumped to Franklin Street causing an additional site to contend with.
Bashoor said the fire consumed two acres but was very intense because of the palmettos and dry conditions. However, the Florida Forest Service was able to “get ahead” of the fire by creating fire breaks with their two bulldozers.
The fire took about four hours to contain as well as hitting any hotspots. Bashoor said without the FFS fire breaks, the fire would have taken much longer to put out.
On the scene were units from Leisure Lakes, Highlands Park, Lake Placid, Sun n Lakes were joined by FFS. The new rehab unit that is housed in DeSoto City Fire Station was put into service to provide much needed drinking water to the firefighters.
Bashoor said the volunteer firefighters and the paid units complimented each other and provided an excellent force.
The HCFR has responded to four brush fires recently from fires that got away from people. Bashoor warned that the combination of low humidity and high temperatures raise the chance of fires significantly.
Assuming Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approves it, a burn ban will be put in place on April 21. The ban would have been put into place sooner but the proposal has to be advertised 10 days in advance, according to Bashoor.
FFS does give permission to burn by permit if circumstances are appropriate. The ban would forbid the burning of any manufactured products such as lumber. Only branches that are from trees or shrubs of a certain size are acceptable.
For further information on outdoor burning regulations see the “Burn Authorizations” tab when you visit fdacs.gov.