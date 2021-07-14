LAKE PLACID — “Highlands County hereby strongly pledges its support to the Town of Lake Placid ... in their efforts to obtain grants for construction of an Advanced Wastewater Treatment plant.”
Those words – from the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting last week – warmed the hearts of Lake Placid Town Council members.
The town is seeking a $20 million federal grant – administered by Tallahassee – to transition hundreds of lakeside houses and other residences off septic systems and onto a modern wastewater treatment system the town operates.
It’s all part of a plan to improve water quality in Lake June, Lake Placid and other lakes around the town to meet water quality standards outlined in the Lake Okeechobee Basin Management Action Plan.
Though the Town Council in June approved the application to the state and federal governments, there would be little hope of winning the grant without the county’s blessing; grant managers want to know applicant towns have political support from county leaders, Lake Placid Town Attorney Bert Harris said.
“Council is grateful to see that the county commission approved and joined our efforts to protect our lakes,” he said. “The county commission’s approval is just one of the many preliminary steps needed to obtain the grants needed.”
The county commission went further than that, promising in the support resolution to require residents in unincorporated areas of the county to connect to the new system. The council also promised to cooperate with Lake Placid in creating interlocal agreements that gives the town enforcement rights.
Harris told the council in June that some $750 million in federal money – disbursed by Tallahassee – could soon be available for municipalities for upgrading wastewater systems and other water quality projects.
If approved, the $20 million grant would pay for a $3 million, advanced wastewater treatment plant handling up to a million gallons of wastewater a day. That would be used to bring Lake June Point, Placid Lakes, Sun ‘N Lakes along Lake Grassy, Highway Park and the north and south shore of Lake Placid online, Harris said.
“If we are successful, this grant will help us save our area lakes before they degenerate,” he said.