LAKE PLACID — In today’s world, things are constantly changing — companies and banks are bought up every couple of years. New signs pop up in front of businesses often. But, in Lake Placid, one organization that has not changed its identity in 70 years is the Lake Placid Garden Club. It began in 1952 and keeps going and going.
On Feb. 9, the LPGC celebrated its long history with a formal luncheon meeting at the Lake Placid Town Hall. The hall was filled with memorabilia dating back to the club’s beginnings. Those in attendance dressed up to commemorate the occasion.
Twelve ‘past presidents’ were given corsages to wear. Even the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs president, Marjorie Hendon, drove down from Ocala for the event.
Club member Janet Earnshaw was the committee chairperson for those who organized the meeting. Past president Sharon Diaz put on a slide presentation recapturing the many ways the club has served the local community over the years.
Two members were honored for their longtime service to the club. Margaret Gleave has been an active member for 44 years, beginning in 1976. She is also a past president. Another honor was bestowed on Trudy Ricketts for being a member for 34 years. But the interesting thing about Ms. Ricketts is that she is 96 years young.
The current president is Karen Denning. Each president has had a motto. Denning’s is “Plant a Garden – Trust in Tomorrow.”
Just a few of the projects the LPGC has been involved with are the annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour, a memorial garden behind the town library, the upkeep of the garden under the flag at the American Legion post, Camp Wekiva Youth Camp in Apopka, student scholarships, plant sales, educational tours and much, much more.
The first ever LPGC had 44 members and met at a private home on Cole Daniel Road on Lake June.
The Lake Placid Garden Club promotes the love of gardening, floral design, civic and environmental responsibility. Some of its mission goals are to protect and preserve native plants and birds, promote civic beautification, educate youth and ‘To Have Fun.”
The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Placid Town Hall on U.S. 27. For more information on how you can become a member, contact Sharon Diaz at 863-840-0232.