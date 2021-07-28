LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club announced the winners of its Caladium Festival Floral Arrangement Competition judging.
Dorry Armstrong Robuck Christy provided the Highlands News-Sun with the results.
Though the club said all 17 arrangements in the contest were outstanding, the following winners were announced:
First Place: “Caged Caladiums” by Jennifer Marsh
Second Place: “Grow Where You are Planted” by Scarlet Bergner
Third Place: “All Around Beauty” by Gayle Wilkins
People’s Choice: “Grow Where You are Planted” by Scarlet Bergner Bergner received $25 and a blue ribbon.
“First off, thank you to all the Lake Placid Garden Club members who volunteered their time passing out people’s choice ballots, talking about the arrangements and even possibly gaining some new members in the club. Plus those that set up and those that cleaned up,” club officials said. “Also, big kudo to the chairman of the event, Dorry Christy, who did a wonderful job organizing and putting together the event.
“Thanks to all those who made beautiful creative arrangements and the judges help in choosing the top three. Hope you will all participate again next year. Last but not least, thank you to the Mid-Florida Credit Union for allowing us to use the air-conditioned building for the event.”
The people who had the difficult task of judging the arrangements are Karla Respress, Max Gooding and Dustin Angell.
“We also want to thank Karen Denning, the Garden Club’s wonderful garden club president, who is always there lending support when needed,” club members said.
Marcia Price “tirelessly checked in and labeled our beautiful arrangements,” club officials said.