SEPTEMBER: The Lake Placid Garden Club was excited to begin the year at our new location on Sept. 11th. Thirty-eight members and six guests were in attendance. Our Wekiva camper gave a wonderful presentation filled with comedy about her experience at camp, plus a thank you to the members. Also, our high school recipient spoke about her future college plans and she brought a “thank you” cake to be shared by the members.
Ag Venture speakers (Danielle Daum and Darlene Phypers) gave an informative presentation about their program. Dedication was held Sept. 25 at the flagpole on Main Avenue to honor Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. to place a memorial stone in his honor.
OCTOBER: There were 36 members and four guests attending the October meeting and one new member was introduced. Dolly Tomolinas was the speaker, along with Laura Flannelly presenting a program about creating “Fairy Gardens.” There was also a report by Sharon Diaz about our trip to the All American Native Garden Center in Ft. Myers. Karen Denning reported on HHGT.
NOVEMBER: Five guests attended the Nov. meeting. A delicious Thanksgiving dinner was served. Leslie Montwid, District IX Director gave an outstanding presentation on “Succulents” with her husband assisting with the slide presentation. It was very interesting and some club members might get into succulent growing and making arrangements.
DECEMBER: One guest attended and became a member. We had a Christmas party, with no charge, and a menu of 10 different soups made by members, cheese crackers and cookies. Short business meeting, mostly door prizes, the left/right game and a visit with Mrs. Claus. Holiday Home Tour profit was $6,700 for this year, thank you to all who helped make it a huge success.
JANUARY: There were 61 members and three guests with one new attendee becoming a member. Our speaker was Tessie Offner (Ridge Ranger Coordinator) for the Fish and Wildlife Commission. She presented an interesting slideshow and commentary about “Endangered Plants on the Ridge.” Reports of several committees were then presented.
FEBRUARY: We had 45 members and three guests attending. Our speaker was Gil McAdams who spoke about tropical ferns and staghorns, and he brought examples and had a few staghorns for sale. Our February 19th trip to Naples Botanical Gardens was a full bus, and the trip included tour and lunch.
MARCH: There were 37 members and four guests attending. The speaker was Dennis Gretton, who gave a presentation on Herbs and Cooking with Herbs. The plant sale on March 7 exceeded expectations and made $500 profit.
APR/MAY—The April and May meetings were cancelled due to the coronavirus.