September – The Lake Placid Garden Club was excited to begin the year on Sept. 9. We met at Stuart Park, due to the coronavirus and had 28 members, two new members and one guest attending. Light refreshments and water was served, members brought their own folding chairs and luckily no rain during meeting time. Members were given awards from Paula Fabik and Sherry Bowie (wonderful painted rocks for the board). The golden trowel award was given to Sandy Otway. Committee reports given, scholarship recipients information given and the 50/50 won by Fran Bomberger (lucky her $51).
October – The Lake Placid Garden Club met on Oct. 14 at Stuart Park. Attending were 35 members and 1 guest. Our speaker was Luise Andrea that gave a flower arranging presentation, afterwards the arrangements were raffled off. Committee reports given and additional HHGT information given regarding the workshop. The holiday café will be held at the Masonic Lodge on Main Avenue. Opportunity table winners were Pat Reiser, Nick Price, Karen Denning, Janet Earnshaw and Marcia Price. 50/50 winner was Sharon Diaz.
November – The Lake Placid Garden Club met on Nov. 11 at the Lake Placid town government center. There were 33 members and five guests. We had a traditional Thanksgiving lunch from Hartzells and it was delicious. Our speaker was Gill Macadams who spoke about bringing hummingbirds to your garden and he had some plants for sale. Nick Price collected donations for Manna Ministries. HHGT was discussed and raffle tickets were sold. Whoever purchased six tickets received an additional ticket to be eligible for a gift basket or a table arrangement. Seventeen members signed up for the Nov. 18 trip to La La Land.
December – The Lake Placid Garden Club met on Dec. 9 at the Lake Placid town government center. Attending were 33 members and three guests. Paula Fabik read the wonderful short story, “A Cup of Cheer.” Our vocational recipient, Yamila Bailey, then thanked the club for her scholarship and gave a short talk. We then enjoyed 11 homemade soups, crackers, cheese tray, cookies and cake. Reports were given and then to the “fun.” Christmas bingo with many prizes given. The 50/50 winner was Barbara Sweed ($39). Thanks given to all HHGT volunteers for the amazing profit used for scholarships. Merry Christmas and stay safe.
January – canceled due to COVID-19.
February — The Lake Placid Garden Club met on Feb. 10 at the Lake Placid town government center. Attending were 34 members, which included five guests and a new member. Our speaker was Jerry Waters and the subject was bees and pollinators. January and February birthdays were celebrated with songs. The winner of the 50/50 was Donna Ferchen, who was extremely excited to win $56. The opportunity table had beautiful labeled healthy plants which were won by several surprised members. A cut, clip and coffee was held at Sandy and Pete Otway’s home on Jan. 27. Everyone enjoyed the beautiful day and took home some cuttings for their yard.
March – The March meeting was held at Stuart Park with 31 members, nine guests and three new members. Our speaker was Jennifer Marsh (one of our members), who presented a program on “flower arranging.” The arrangements were auctioned off to some lucky winners. The 50/50 drawing was won by Barbara Morse, who won $76. All committee reports were read. Opportunity drawings were nine lucky winners. A cut, clip and coffee will be held at Karen Denning’s home on March 24 at 10 a.m.
April – The April meeting was held at the town government center with 39 members and five guests. Our speaker was Theresa Collins-Hill, who gave a wonderful slide presentation of her 20-acre property with many varieties of plants and shrubs, mainly to attract wildlife. All reports were given. Our plant sale was extremely successful due in part to members gathering to dissect and mount 35 pups of a donated staghorn fern. All other plants were from members’ gardens. The 50/50 was won by a guest, Nancy Doane, who won $76. The opportunity table was lovely with many plants to select from. Names of board members were given for the 2020-21 board.
May – The May meeting was held at the town government center with 49 members and five guests attending. All committee reports were given. Pat Reiser, chair of civic beautification passed the bucket, instructions and tools donated by Lowe’s to this month’s volunteers. Our continuing scholarship recipients, David Barajas and Rachel Gallegos gave a short presentation and also a big thank you to the club. Julie Gardner, HHGT chair reported that we have four homes and two gardens for the Dec. 4 tour. The golden trowel was presented to Sandy Rosch. Diane Brouhle will receive the golden angel for her 10 years of service as sunshine chairman. Installation of officers was memorable and entertaining written and conducted by Sharon Diaz. There were six fuss and brag participants, eight delighted opportunity winners and the 50/50 winner of $90 was Jennifer Marsh.
By the way, garden therapy and the acorn project continued every month at an outside location due to COVID.
Thanks to all Garden Club members and guests for your wonderful participation, fun and camaraderie at all of our meetings, trips and fundraisers this year. See you all in the fall.
Sandy Otway
Publicity Chair