LAKE PLACID – The Town Administrator will announce the hiring of its first planning director at Monday’s Town Council meeting.
Dana Ridell, senior planner with the Central Florida Regional Planning Council in Bartow, starts Feb. 27. The job description includes:
• Explaining processes and answering questions from land-use applicants.
• Issuing permits – after all requirements are met.
• Overseeing comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, annexations, site plans, and plats.
• Reviewing zoning and land development codes to make suggestions or revisions for future development.
• Attending meetings where the comprehensive plan is discussed.
There is more to the job description, but those are some of the basics the council recently discussed.
“She will be handling a one-person office that covers all things planning-related,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said. “Ms. Ridell will work on applications for zoning amendments, land-use changes, as well as updating ordinances and code regulations for land use.”
A key aspect of the job is having someone who can quickly manage the expectations of, and answer questions from, property owners.
“Handling calls from the public is key,” Royce said. “If you own a parcel of land or vacant lot she can tell you what you can do with that property under present code and land use rules.”
The town contracted with Highlands County for those services, but the county’s planning department last year told the town it could no longer perform that role.
After about seven months of paying independent consultant Jim LaRue to perform the job, the Town Council agreed at its Jan. 9 regular meeting that an in-house planning director would do more and cost less than LaRue’s a la carte pricing model.
“Jim LaRue is a long-time professional, but we recognized having had him doing planning services for four or five months cost us more for a limited amount of things,” Royce said.
One of the goals of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council is to provide “comprehensive planning and intergovernmental coordination for managed, responsible growth.”
Ridell’s connections to other regional planners could help the town see what’s coming down the road.
“Some of us who have worked with Ms. Ridell in Highlands County and the regional planning council are very fortunate to be getting a well-versed, well-trained professional to work on our behalf,” Royce said.
She will be paid $65,000 a year, Town Administrator Phil Williams said.