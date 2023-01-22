LAKE PLACID — It was around 5 p.m. when Lindsey McCabe got the call.
It was Clewiston’s girls soccer coach, phoning Lake Placid’s to inform her the Tigers wouldn’t be coming for the Green Dragons’ regular season finale. She was faced with a dilemma. What was she going to do for what was going to be her team’s senior night?
Some quick thinking led to an idea: a Green and White game.
“We figured that it’d be better to have a Green and White game than to cancel it,” she said. “Because tonight was our very last game of the regular season so we didn’t have another option.”
She and assistant coach Michael Thomas then divided up both the varsity and junior varsity rosters to make teams. They had to make sure the teams were equal while keeping all the seniors on the same squad.
“The JV girls were awesome, because their season ended actually on Tuesday,” McCabe said. “So, they were just here to help. They all went home, grabbed their jerseys (and) were part of this. And we really came together as a team, honestly, to make sure the seniors had a great night.”
McCabe coached the Green team with the seniors while Thomas headed up the White. It was fun going back and forth with him. And even in the final minute of the game, both coaches entered the fray. Thankfully they didn’t exit with any busted knees or broken hips.
And that can be a tricky thing, avoiding injury while playing a scrimmage when a team otherwise would’ve had the night off. One wrong move would have cost them a player for districts.
McCabe wasn’t really worried about it because the players weren’t going all out. But that concern did arise when the benches were emptied in the final four minutes of game time. Every player was on the pitch. McCabe kept reminding her players “Don’t get hurt!” in the mayhem. Thankfully they avoided any injuries.
“They obviously don’t take it as seriously, it’s more fun,” she said. “So you don’t really get to practice what you need to practice or master what you need to but in the end, it was what the seniors needed. And I’m just happy it happened.”
A group of seniors McCabe couldn’t say enough good things about. She’s had each one of them since middle school and thus they cultivated a long-standing relationship. And even though they didn’t have a competitive game to send them out, the Green Dragons still found a way to make the night special.
“They are incredible human beings and I genuinely cannot wait to see what they do for a living,” she said about her five seniors. “...we have everything between those five girls, and they are wonderful young ladies and are going to be world changers one day.”
Next up Lake Placid is the Class 3A-District 6 tournament over the coming week. Even though they only had a casual scrimmage in place of a game Thursday, the Green Dragons will get plenty of practice time to get things down before the postseason begins.