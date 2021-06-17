SEBRING — Hayden Middleton, charged with breaking into the Bean Armory gun store in Lake Placid and stealing more than two dozen guns in January 2019, was to face a jury of his peers on Monday.
Instead, he pled guilty and will be sentenced later this year, Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said.
“The gun shop defendant pleaded guilty straight up to the Court morning of trial,” Houchin said in an email. “He will be sentenced at a later date.”
Middleton, who was found hiding under a dock in Lake Placid after fleeing police in a car with a juvenile co-defendant, pled guilty to the following charges: armed burglary of a structure or conveyance, possession of burglary tools, two counts of possessing a machine gun, and grand theft with damages above $10,000, court records show.
According to news accounts, Middleton, of Winter Haven and Talique McKenzie, then 20, of Auburndale, fled the burglary just after 2 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019 in a white Audi SUV, and led Lake Placid Police and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies in a high-speed car chase.
They fled to U.S. 27, with speeds reaching over 110 miles per hour, according to the HCSO. They drove the SUV through a few yards of homes in Tomoka Heights and when it came to a stop, they ran off.
When the SUV finally stopped, the two suspects jumped from the car, dumped the stolen guns into a trash can and hid under a dock. That’s where K-9 officers found the two hiding.
10th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who presided over the case, has scheduled a pre-sentencing hearing for Middleton on Aug. 2 at 1:15 p.m. The armed burglary charge alone carries a mandatory 10-year sentence.
McKenzie was found guilty and sentenced to five years in federal prison in July 2019. Both men are from Polk County.