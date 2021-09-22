Lake Placid gun shop thieves in sentencing

SEBRING — The young man who stole 27 guns from Bean Armory gun shop in Lake Placid was too ill to attend court for sentencing Friday, a prosecutor said last week.
Meanwhile, his accomplice, Talique McKenzie, has been sentenced to decades in state prison for cutting the locks on the front door of the gun store, stealing the weapons, and taking police on a car chase.
Hayden Riley Middleton, who turned 20 on Aug. 11, pled guilty to five charges in June, court records show. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday, but his attorney, Derek S. Christian, told Circuit Court Peter Estrada the young man was too ill to leave his sick bed.
Middleton, who was 18 at the time of the crime, is charged with burglary of a structure while armed, possession of burglary tools, two counts of possessing a machine gun, grand theft and resisting police without violence.
After Middleton pled guilty to the charges in June, Estrada ordered a presentence investigation, which is a look at the legal and social background of a person convicted of a crime. The judge weighs the report when sentencing.
Christian told Estrada in court last week that Middleton is extremely ill.
“The last update ... he was in hospital on a ventilator,” Christian told Estrada. “There has been no muscle movement for 21 days, he cannot walk or sit up. He will need to be in long-term [care] if he improves. He still has a long road in front of him.”
Estrada asked Prosecutor Richard Castillo if he had any objections to continuing Middleton’s sentencing. Castillo planned to call witnesses for Middleton’s appearance Friday, but hoped for the best for the young defendant.
“For other than selfish reasons, I would like to see him in better health to appear and I’m not optimistic of his condition as of a week ago,” Castillo said. “Even with a drastic improvement, I’m not sure he’d be well enough to be brought to court.”
According to one source, Middleton is not suffering from effects of COVID-19, but has a pre-existing condition that has affected him for some time.
Estrada agreed to reschedule Middleton’s appearance for a date to be determined.
Meanwhile Talique McKenzie, 20, who pled guilty to possessing a machine gun, armed burglary of a structure, grand theft with damage, and armed burglary of a conveyance
Estrada gave McKenzie a 23-year prison term with a 10 year-minimum sentence. He let him apply 826 days for time served. He also designated McKenzie a violent felony offender of special concern.
On Jan. 15, 2019, Mckenzie and Middleton cut the locks and broke the glass on the front door of the gun store on West Interlake Boulevard. A witness to the 2 a.m. incident called police but before they arrived, the two had smashed glass display cases and stole 22 pistols and five rifles, including machine guns. Police, who were told the criminals were driving a white SUV, gave chase when the car passed the officers. McKenzie drove the vehicle through a neighborhood off U.S. 27 and hid under a dock. K-9s and searching officers found them and arrested them.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler, who was in on the chase and arrest, said, “Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman worked the case from the beginning and did a fantastic job putting this case together.”
Troutman, whose work led to a 23-year sentence for McKenzie, said, “Any firearms in the hands of criminals like these or stolen under these circumstances are a concern. Luckily, we recovered all 27 of them and caught the perpetrators in this case.”