LAKE PLACID — For the past few months’ customers at Lake Placid Hardware, a Do-it-Best store, have been placing entry forms into the box there. The reason – to win two $500 Shopping Giveaway checks. Well, on Nov. 22, two lucky winners received their checks, just in time for holiday shopping.
One winner is Joan Gray, a Lake Placid resident for the past six years, having come from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She and her husband John live in the New Castle subdivision, very close to the store. Joan is a retired office manager. She says she stops in for paint, plants and hardware at least a couple times a month.
With the $500 worth of merchandise, the Grays plan to paint the inside of their condo and use the rest for Christmas.
The other happy winner is Jerry Sides, a retired over-the-road trucker. For the past 12 years he hauled fruit and juice for Oakley out of Lake Wales. He and his wife Betty love shopping at Lake Placid Hardware. They estimate they get something in the store about 10 to 12 times a month. They’ve been shopping at this store since it opened over 30 some years ago.
When asked what they usually purchase in the store, Betty quickly replied, “You name it – tools, wood, and lots of sprinkler heads.” Remembering not having water after Hurricane Irma, they plan to create a hand pump for their well at their home in Sylvan Shores. That way at least they’ll have water if the electricity goes out.
Store manager Robert Tillis and his son Nick, who is the assistant manager, both have been serving customers at the store for over 32 years. They are delighted to provide two of their customers with the opportunity to make their home projects a little more exciting. The lucky customers will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done. The Tillis’ want to thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.
Lake Placid Hardware (Do-it-Best) is at 190 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid, just behind Dunkin’ Donut. The phone number is 863-465-1999. lakeplacid.doitbest.com. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Do-it-Best is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative in the home improvement industry. They serve thousands of locations across the United States and in 50 other countries.