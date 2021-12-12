LAKE PLACID — It’s decision time for the Lake Placid Town Council as it prepares to sell one property and buy another.
Its first order of land business at its Monday meeting will be to iron out final details on the purchase of 27 acres of private orange grove adjacent to Oak Hill Cemetery, the municipal burial ground.
The Dohmann estate, which owns the land, first approached the town in July. Since then, lawyers for the estate have put the idea in writing. The letter was included in the town council’s October agenda package.
“I am writing this letter to inquire whether the Town of Lake Placid would be interested in purchasing the approximately 27.94 acres adjacent to Oak Hill Cemetery owned by my client, Leigh Anne Dohmann, as custodian for her children, Finnigan Taylor and Ana Regin Taylor,” the lawyer’s letter states. “My client would be willing to sell this property to the Town for $215,000 and would propose a closing date that would allow my client to harvest this year’s fruit crop.”
The council believes the town can use the land to expand its cemetery in future years. The deal could include a lease-back so the owners can continue to use the land for growing oranges.
The second business to be discussed is the sale of the former Lake Placid Town Hall next to the Highlands County Library on West Interlake Boulevard.
Laurie Slade, the South Florida Community College graduate who opened her own insurance company, is in line to buy the former town hall.
Slade, who owns First Insurance of Lake Placid, hopes to move her insurance practice to the 3,873-square-foot building at 311 West Interlake Blvd. The property is priced at $310,000 one Town Council member said.
The town attorney and council members will also discuss a change in plans: After months of talk of selling the police station, someone wants to discuss the idea of keeping the Lake Placid Police Department where it is, at 8 North Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.