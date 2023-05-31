Lake Placid High School’s 2023 graduates proudly received their diplomas as grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, and other relatives and friends cheered them on Saturday afternoon.
The stage of South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts was a sea of green and white, the colors of the school and its mascot, the Green Dragon.
It is a high-achieving graduating class, too. Six students are designated Summa Cum Laude (4.4 GPA and above); a dozen Magna Cum Laude students (4.25 — 4.399 GPA); and a dozen Cum Laude (4.0 to 4.249 GPA). At least 22 graduates are designated National Honor Society members.
Graduating sisters Emmalee Emanuel and Rylee Emanuel led the invocation.
“Dear God, we thank you for this day of opportunity and celebration, we all made it through. Thanks for the love and support of family and friends and teachers and staff. Thank you for the knowledge and care you have given us.”
After thanking Amy McClellan for all her hard work as 2023 Class sponsor, which was greeted by big cheers from the students, Principal Kevin Tunning addressed the graduates, urging them to “practice winsomeness.”
“Being a class sponsor is always a lot of work especially during the senior year, and Ms. McClellan has been a wonderful sponsor and senior year would not have been special without you,” he said.
He quoted writings about a well-known New York City pastor, whom biographers have described as winsome.
“‘Winsome’ can mean generally pleasing and (possessing) engaging, childlike charm and innocence,” Tunning said. “Winsomeness is a quality all of us can use in all of our lives. My charge to you as graduates of Lake Placid High School is to be winsome … and impact where you live, whether it be a metropolis like New York City or the rural setting such as our home of Lake Placid. Go and make the world better … with a childlike charm and innocence.”
Lilly Canevari, the 2023 class president, reminded the graduating class of lessons learned.
“We’ve had a rollercoaster of a high school experience too, definitely one that blows ‘High School Musical’ out of the water. From freshman year being the longest spring break ever, to not knowing who anyone was in the hall during sophomore year because of all the masks,” she said. Saying “We don’t even know if we’re going to wake up the next day,” Caneveri urged her classmates to enjoy life in small pieces.
“So why not start living each day as if it’s our last? Don’t take life so seriously. Look for the little things in life, like finding that penny heads up on the sidewalk.”
Highlands County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Lonshore and School Board members Reese Martin and Donna Howerton presented senior class awards:
Jaquelin Vasquez and Mark Armendariz received the Bailey Medal, named for a former county superintendent of schools to recognize outstanding graduating seniors.
Vincent Stafford and Macey Spring Howard won the Gwen Sanders-Hill Scholastic Achievement Award for earning both an associates in arts degree and a high school diploma.
Emma Marie Cole and Noah Lee Browning won the Fitzgerald Citizen Award.
Alexandra Arvea and Alex Rivera also addressed the students.
Arvea thanked her parents and loved ones in Spanish, which gained wide applause. “Wherever your pencil takes you, remember you’re the author, editor, and the main character of your own story. Thank you for creating wonderful stories for all of us to look back on.”
“The journey is far from over, we are about to embark on a new chapter of our lives,” Rivera told the audience. “We learned how to work as a team and to stand on our own two feet and we learned no matter how hard things may seem, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t be afraid to take risks …”
With that, Tunning, McClellan, Longshore, Assistant Principal Misty Matthews, and Mistress of Ceremonies Vann Peeples handed diplomas to each graduate on the stage.
Once the diplomas were handed out, the graduates switched their tassels to the other side of their mortar boards and as they did, the crowd roared its applause.
Tracy Tejon and Sebastian Quijano were on hand to watch son Brandon Diaz receive his diploma. “It’s exciting, we’re very proud of him,” Quijano said.
Tejon said her son worked very hard this year.
“He’s at the finish line, but it’s the starting line of something else!”
Brandon’s aunt, Adrianna Hernandez, also was happy to see her nephew graduate.
“It was a tough year, but he did it,” she said, smiling.
Graduate Quantravea Arnetra Allen was cheered on by her loved ones – including nieces Nova and Azyla.
“She worked very hard,” said Mia Patterson, who sat in the audience of the Wildstein Center with other family members. “We are very proud of her, because she worked hard. She went through a lot but she made it. We love her so much!”