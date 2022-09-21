LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Planning Department was so short of staff in July that they had to cancel a long-standing planning services contract with Lake Placid.
Leah Sauls, director of the county Development Services Department, told the town in a letter that the interlocal agreement governing the work will end Sept. 30, “due to staff constraints.”
Last week, the Lake Placid Town Council announced they had found someone to take over the conditional use permits, rezonings, easement vacations, and other services the county used to provide.
That person is Jim LaRue, who served as Lake Placid’s planner for years before the county took over the contract for planning services. After the council voted unanimously to hire LaRue Planning and Management Services Inc., LaRue introduced himself at the podium – saying a quick hello.
The contract, which is budgeted for $5,000 a month or $60,000 a year, would pay LaRue to $125 per hour to handle comprehensive plan amendments, land development regulations, rezoning, variances, special exceptions and site plan reviews, pre-development conferences and meetings as requested by the town, and other services.
According to the Town Council, the county is willing to continue issuing zoning reviews for all-single family residential construction, and charge the developer/owner the same rate they charge for the same service in the county. There will be no additional fee charged to the town.
The county will submit an interlocal agreement describing that commitment starting Oct. 1.