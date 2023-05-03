Lake Placid intersection improvements to end this summer

Intersection improvements at U.S. 27 and State Road 70 continue on schedule, with heightened and widened turning lanes on the southwest side of the intersection and other changes.
“We’re closing in on the last portion of the work,” said Adam Rose, communications specialist with the Florida Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to finish this summer, Rose said.
Drivers are already seeing new cement lane beds as crews reconstruct the intersection with concrete pavement, he said.
During the final phase of the work, the public will see improved road drainage, new signage, pavement markers and new traffic lights that will more easily move traffic at the trans-Florida intersection. State Road 70 runs from Florida’s east cost to its west coast, and U.S. 27 runs north-south nearly the length of Florida. The roads are popular routes for commercial tractor trailers as well as pickups pulling campers, boats, and of course, automobiles.
In the meantime, drivers will have to access the Circle K and BP gas stations from different approaches than normal, Rose said.
“The driveways for Circle K and the BP Station will be impacted while crews place concrete at the intersection,” Rose said. “Motorists will need to access Circle K from State Road 70 and BP from U.S. 27.”
Meanwhile, the Circle K driveway off U.S. 27 will be utilized as an exit only and the BP driveway off State Road 70 will be utilized as an exit only, he said.
Traffic has been shifted on eastbound and westbound SR 70 and northbound and southbound U.S. 27, while crews place concrete pavement on the roadway. Each direction is down to one lane of traffic near the intersection. Please follow the signage and use caution in the area.
The project is estimated to cost $8.2 million.