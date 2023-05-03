Lake Placid intersection improvements to end this summer

The Department of Transportation continues its work at U.S. 27 and State Road 70. Note the elevated concrete pad to the right, which is the new turning lane for cars heading south on U.S. 27 from east-bound State Road 70.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Intersection improvements at U.S. 27 and State Road 70 continue on schedule, with heightened and widened turning lanes on the southwest side of the intersection and other changes.

“We’re closing in on the last portion of the work,” said Adam Rose, communications specialist with the Florida Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to finish this summer, Rose said.

