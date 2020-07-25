By NORMA RIZER
Small towns sometimes have a reputation for being a bit boring, but most of them have many redeeming qualities; Lake Placid certainly does. While residents enjoy a slower pace than folks in larger communities, they are quick to point out the benefits — ease of access (traffic is not generally a problem), reduced crime rates (everybody knows everyone else) and you have lots of friendly people (everybody really knows everyone else).
When asked why they chose Lake Placid, residents almost always mention the close proximity to both of Florida’s coasts. If beaches or larger shopping outlets beckon, the drive is generally about an hour, making for a spectacular day trip without giving up the little slice of heaven here in the heartland.
Lake Placid still celebrates holidays in the traditional manner — Independence Day and Halloween are community events; there’s a Christmas parade each year and the local high school still holds a homecoming parade.
In July, caladiums begin to show up everywhere, which is the reason for one of Lake Placid’s nicknames, “Caladium Capital of the World,” as more than 80% of the world’s caladium bulbs are grown here and shipped to market. The local economic engine is driven by agriculture and tourism. In addition to the caladium production in the fertile bottom lands, higher grounds give way to citrus groves and cattle ranching.
Visitors soon notice many buildings in the community decorated with beautiful and informative murals, many of which tell the story of historical events and the people of Lake Placid. Most of the murals are maintained by the local Mural Society, which publishes a guide book that is available for purchase at the chamber of commerce and many retail stores. It’s easy to see how Lake Placid came by another nickname, “The Town of Murals.”
Highlands County is home to many unique species of plants and animals, due to our location on the Lake Wales Ridge, a stretch of high ground that runs down the peninsula. The ridge, once a string of islands surrounded by an ocean that receded thousands of years ago, is home to many threatened and endangered species. Some of them are found nowhere else in the world. Archbold Biological Station was established near here as a scientific center for study of the area. Lake June Scrub Park and Highlands Hammock State Park give a glimpse into nature in the county. You may see sandhill cranes, gopher tortoises, scrub jays, and of course, alligators while you visit.
The Lake Placid area has 29 fresh water lakes, offering water sports and some of the best fishing in the United States. Sport fishing makes any day on the water a treat. Check with any of the local boat retailers or bait shops to get headed in the right direction.
There are eight local parks to provide more entertainment opportunities, including lake access. Of course, golfing in Florida’s fine weather is grand and Lake Placid has two golf courses open to the public. There’s a winery nearby, with locally produced wines available at the festival.
There’s a wide variety of retail shopping and restaurants in the area, making living here easy for residents and visitors alike. Lake Placid is also home to the American Clown Museum and School, where classes account for more than 1,800 graduates taking “Smiles, Love and Laughter” back into their communities. In fact, Lake Placid boasts more clowns per capita than any other town in the world. The Depot Museum, managed by the Lake Placid Historical Society, is housed in a train station built in 1927. Both museums operate on donations and boast free admission.
It’s easy to see why residents love Lake Placid and visitors come back time after time.