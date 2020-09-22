Being someone who lives in North Sebring, I rarely find myself in Lake Placid. In fact, 99% of the time I am in the town is if I have a cross country or track meet. Prior to school starting, I took the trip to Lake Placid to purchase customized masks from Chic Chick Boutique. This store had exactly the type of masks I was looking for at a reasonable price and it felt good to patronize a locally owned business, even at the expense of gasoline. I also had the great experience of eating lunch at Morty and Edna’s Craft Kitchen, a locally-owned business with plenty of amazing food.
At both of these businesses, you could tell the owners take pride in their work and strive to run a great operation.
Despite only being able to patronize these two businesses, I drove by other businesses and made two significant observations about the area. First, nearly every commercial building was filled with some type of business. From doctor’s offices to clothing stores to restaurants, there was almost no sign of an empty storefront. It actually seemed like the main street of a small town rather than an artifact of what was once there. Second, a large majority of these businesses were locally owned. This is huge in a small community like Lake Placid, as these businesses are what drives the economy and tax base of a rural town. As I have said before, residents that want to start their own business are goldmines of potential for a small community.
To me, it was mind blowing that Lake Placid was able to preserve their downtown area as if time had no effect on it. I am so used to seeing the empty storefronts of downtown Sebring and seeing all of the businesses along the highway. To their benefit, Lake Placid’s downtown area is not isolated from U.S. 27 like Downtown Sebring is. It is only one right hand turn from the highway and a few blocks until you get to Main Avenue.
However, even though U.S. 27 runs through the town, it really does not have a major effect on the downtown area. Most of Lake Placid’s commercial spaces that are along the highway are filled with the fast food areas and chain food establishments. This does not really seem to have an effect on the operations of those establishments in downtown Lake Placid. The locally owned businesses that are found off the highway seem to be doing pretty well for themselves, even in their location.
The most important thing I think should be taken away from a trip to Downtown Lake Placid is that the City of Sebring needs to start taking notes. Do not get me wrong, Sebring’s downtown area is a nice place to see. The problem is that once someone gets there, how does someone spend their time there? Discover Sebring could spend thousands of dollars on the best advertisements and spend hours on social media promotions, but there are not enough businesses in the area to fully attract someone.
Lake Placid has both the picturesque downtown area while having plenty of businesses to patronize. There are a wide range of businesses for every type of person that are located next to another, with no empty storefronts in between them. The City of Sebring needs to take some pages out of Lake Placid’s playbook and hopefully get back the money that keeps going to the chain businesses along the highway.
Miguel Arceo is a student-athlete at Sebring High School.