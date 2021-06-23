LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Jaycees will be having a barbecue lunch fundraiser on Friday to help with the cost of putting on the annual fireworks show. Cost of the barbecue is $10 and includes rotisserie chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lp-fireworks-fundraiser-bbq-tickets-160210115769 and meals can be picked up at Hartzell’s Meat Market & Catering, 350 E. Interlake Blvd., in Lake Placid between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The town’s annual firework show costs roughly $11,000 and the Jaycees hold various fundraisers throughout the year to help pay the cost. This past year has made things more difficult, with COVID-19 forcing the postponement of some of the club’s fundraisers.
“As we begin to slowly return to normal, it is with that humbling respect and patriotic spirit that we, the Lake Placid Jaycees, are proud to announce the tradition of fireworks over Lake June will continue as it has in years past,” the Jaycees posted on social media. “As you know we cannot accomplish our goal without your help. This year our fundraising efforts have been thrown a curve with the cancellation of events that we normally see to raise the money for the fireworks show.”
Anyone wishing to help can send a donation to Lake Placid Jaycees Fireworks Fund, P.O. Box 2490, Lake Placid, FL 33862-2490 or donations may be dropped off at the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, located at 18 N. Oak Ave.
The fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4.
Among popular viewing locations are Bishop Park, the grassy areas of Lake June Ballfields or from a boat on Lake June.