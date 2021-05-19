LAKE PLACID — 2020 was a bad year, but who doesn’t know that. Though things seem to be improving concerning the coronavirus, there are still difficult times ahead. Many people continue to be out of work or not getting enough hours to get by. The pressure on local food banks to help those in need continues.
In 2020, Lake Placid Knights of Columbus took the initiative to help out with a food drive that collected over a ton of food and more than $2,600. The drive helped restock the shelves at Manna Ministries and put food on the table of needy Highlands County families.
The success of last year’s drive has prompted the Lake Placid Knights to make it an annual event and they will be accepting donations of food supplies and other household necessities each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. through June 2. Donations may be dropped off at St James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, in the parking lot next to the social hall. Volunteer Knights will be there to remove the supplies from your car.
Lake Placid Knights Council 7245 serves the greater Lake Placid area by providing assistance to those in need through fundraising and humanitarian works. All the food and donations received will be delivered to Manna Ministries, 416 Kent Ave., Lake Placid. Manna Ministries is a faith-based Christian organization that is an affiliate of the national Feeding America Food Bank network and has been serving the Lake Placid region since 1984.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s organization founded in 1882 with the goal of serving the church, community and family with virtue, fraternity and patriotism. The Knights have a well-documented history of answering the call of need in their local communities. Lake Placid Knights ask for your help by participating in this food drive.
Grand Knight John Gray said, “As long as there are people in need, we will do what we can to help.”
For additional information, call Gray at 715-456-0287.