LAKE PLACID — Now that it has hired its first planning director, the Town of Lake Placid is looking to fill another position: an information technology tech to manage the town’s servers and desktop systems.
“The town has networked systems that include about 15 computers accessing a server, including email and remote data,” Town Administrator Phil Williams said.
Understanding the difficulty in finding a full-time IT tech, Williams said the town will consider “flexible arrangements” including even sharing the IT tech with another government agency but will require “priority response” to the town’s government systems, he said.
“The town is seeking to negotiate one of the following situations, or other arrangements with the right qualified individual,” Williams said, including hiring an outside contract vendor and hiring a full-time employee who would also serve as a help desk attendant, answering calls and first-line customers.
A third option: “We’re willing to share a full-time employee with another government entity that agrees to pay part of the employee’s salary,” Williams said.
The job requires cybersecurity skills, the former Lake Placid Police chief said. The police department’s computer systems handle arrest documents and other proprietary data and must be protected. The department’s police vehicles use hardened laptops to connect with other law enforcement databases, for instance.
“Our police department requires a secure individual who agrees to undertake Florida Department of Law Enforcement training and pass a criminal background check to maintain the police department’s secure systems,” Williams said.
To help prospective contractors, Williams let it be known that its IT labor costs average around $15,000 annually.
If hired as a full-time employee, the town pays 100% of employee health insurance, which is with Blue Cross Blue Shield. The town provides 10 paid holidays a year, retirement and other benefits.
Sick leave accumulates at one day per month. Vacation accumulates at two weeks per year with longevity increases.
The town hired Dana Riddell as its first planning director earlier this spring.