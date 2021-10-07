LAKE PLACID — The community of Lake Placid has lost a truly colorful artist when Llewellyn Rinald died on Sunday, Sept. 27. The popular artist who was born on March 26, 1941 split her time between the Town of Murals and a home in her beloved Teziutlan, Mexico.
Rinald was a multifaceted artist with talents in music and painting. She sang alto with church choirs. Throughout Highlands County, she was more widely known for her painting and giving back to the community through her artwork. In 2015, Rinald with others from the Lake Placid Art League and Lake Placid High School art students, painted a long mural in one of the hallways. “We Are One Dragon” was a colorful representation of the school’s motto. A fire-breathing dragon and sunset colors were a gift from the Class of 2012.
Lake Country Elementary School was another recipient of Rinald’s talented brush strokes. In 2014, Rinald, in conjunction with the Lake Placid Art League, painted a mural for the Leader in Me open house. This mural showed students and their green dragon mascot taking their life journey through school and future careers. The school’s cafeteria has a mural by Rinald as well.
Rinald loved living in Mexico as well as Lake Placid and it would appear as the people of Mexico loved her and her art. In 2014, the Association de Pintores de Teziutlan Arte y Mas celebrated Rinald’s 50 years as an artist with an Homage Exhibition of her artwork. A second exhibit is planned for this month.
An exhibition of Rinald’s artwork will be at her celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct.. 9 at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church at 43 Lake June Road.