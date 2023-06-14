Lake Placid may soon get a new, 5,000-square foot police station at the Lake Placid Government Center.
The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday approved a seemingly smooth path to a site plan and eventual bid. If the bids come in at a reasonable price, the council will then vote to hire that company for final construction of the station.
“We voted to move forward in a process toward hopefully constructing a police station on the grounds of the Town Hall,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said, referring to the government center that houses the town council chambers and town administrative offices at 1069 U.S. 27.
“We authorized staff to work with engineering firms, architects and others to figure out what our next steps are for actual construction plans for the buildings and site work,” Royce said.
The council hopes the price for the new building will be between $1.2 — $1.3 million, Royce said.
The council included a rough timeline in the meeting agenda:
- To ensure the American Relief Plan Act funds are spent by the end of 2026, plans should be prepared as soon as possible.
- Construction time is estimated at 18 months, design and permitting is estimated at approximately 12 months.
- To give some leeway for project closeout, the project must begin the design phase before the end of this year.
- After permitting and plans, the project could then be bid for a more exact cost.
For the past couple of years, the council has debated whether to build a new police station or relocate the present police station, which is at 8 N. Oak Ave. Recently retired police chief James Fansler urged the council to build a new police station downtown near the business district, while other officials favored the Government Center two miles from downtown.
Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider, who was sworn in last week, told council members that he would like to build a new, stand-alone building next to the Government Center.
“It makes sense,” Schneider told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “There is a lot more room and our officers are out in the field, so downtown businesses will have the same protection as always.”
Council members have had a simple design for a police station for some time. The 5,000-square-foot building would be hardened for the secure storage of criminal evidence, as well as paper and electronic records. The new building would include an armory containing bulletproof vests, guns, ammunition, handheld radios, laptops, and other sensitive equipment. It will have a staff training room, a place to interview suspects and witnesses, administrative offices, and other amenities.
Its exterior windows will be higher than eight feet off the ground and will have “all kinds of things that we don’t have in our current police department,” Royce said.
The council had considered building the new police department headquarters on the same plot of land on Hillcrest Avenue where the county plans to build its new firehouse. Though the county may continue with its firehouse construction, the town won’t use its portion of the lot for the police station.
Another option was to build the police department on a plot of land in downtown Lake Placid that had been offered via donation by Hosmer “Hoz” Compton in August 2021, with the stipulation that it be used for a new police station.
Money for plans and other pre-construction costs for the new police station will come from ARPA relief money ($632,985) and money for the new station’s construction could come from the sale of the present police station at 8 N. Oak Ave., the former town hall, which was already sold ($394,000) and from the sale of a third piece of property the town owns.