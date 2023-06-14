LP council makes solid moves to build new police station

Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook reads a motion to the rest of the council before it votes to move forward with the idea of building a new police department on the grounds of Town Hall.

Lake Placid may soon get a new, 5,000-square foot police station at the Lake Placid Government Center.

The Lake Placid Town Council on Monday approved a seemingly smooth path to a site plan and eventual bid. If the bids come in at a reasonable price, the council will then vote to hire that company for final construction of the station.

