A judge sentenced Paul Thomas Davis to two years in a Florida state prison Monday after he pleaded no contest to failing to register as a sex offender.
Davis, from Lake Placid, was arrested in September 2022 for having unregistered “historical use” of YouTube on his cellphone and laptop. He allegedly told Highlands Detective Luis Ramos that he had used YouTube but had not communicated with anyone on it.
“Due to Paul failing to report the internet identifier of YouTube” seven times, he was charged with seven counts of failing to register.
Davis pled to two counts, leading prosecutors to drop about six counts.
However, Davis was on probation, which Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden revoked. She sentenced him to 24 months on the counts, to be served concurrently.
Davis, who is from Massachusetts, was convicted in 2000 of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14; five counts of rape and abuse of a child; and two counts of disseminating material harmful to a child, according to his Highlands arrest affidavit.