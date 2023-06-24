A federal grand jury in Fort Pierce has handed down an indictment charging 46-year-old Shannima Yuantrell Session of Lake Placid, also called “Shalamar,” with 10 counts of sex trafficking.

Court documents state that between 2011 and 2019, Session allegedly trafficked 10 female victims — seven adults and three minors — allegedly recruited through violence, threats and other enticements, including drugs, employment and romantic relationships.

