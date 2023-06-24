A federal grand jury in Fort Pierce has handed down an indictment charging 46-year-old Shannima Yuantrell Session of Lake Placid, also called “Shalamar,” with 10 counts of sex trafficking.
Court documents state that between 2011 and 2019, Session allegedly trafficked 10 female victims — seven adults and three minors — allegedly recruited through violence, threats and other enticements, including drugs, employment and romantic relationships.
Once Session gained victims’ compliance, he then trafficked them for sex for his own profit, primarily in rural areas of Highlands County, documents state.
If convicted, Session faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a possible maximum life sentence, as well as a maximum lifetime of supervised release.
Session is being held in custody pending trial.
FBI Miami and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover and Trial Attorneys Leah Branch and Elizabeth Hutson of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting it.
U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe, Southern District of Florida; Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, Justice Department Civil Rights Division; Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, and Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman made the announcement Thursday.
The indictment contains allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Session has been arrested in Highlands County on similar charges during the time mentioned in the indictment.
In 2019, he was charged with having sex with a minor in a case that was eventually no-billed by the State Attorney’s Office.
A warrant affidavit from March 2019 alleged that on Nov. 26, 2018, a minor who had been working at Sessions carwash got permission from their mother to go out that night with Session and a friend, as long as they were back by 1 a.m.
By 2 a.m., they hadn’t returned, and by 2:30 a.m., the mother got a call from the minor saying they were stuck at a home in the Lake Istokpoga area.
The minor arrived home at 9 a.m. and told the mother about possibly being drugged and waking up in the Lake Istokpoga home with the door nailed shut. The victim’s friend kicked the door open to find the house had several men there.
The two fled and found someone to give them a ride home.
When Highlands County deputies became involved, the victim had moved to live with family in Volusia County. A detective with Edgewater Police Department spoke with the victim, who said people were doing drugs at the Istokpoga house that night.
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also learned from the victim that Session had allegedly bought food for the victim on the first day at the carwash and then took the victim to his home for sex. The victim allegedly woke up the next morning with her phone missing, and had to get Session to give it back.
He then took the victim to a friend’s house in Sebring.
In October 2021, Session and another defendant faced charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting another victim, who said “Shalimar” and the co-defendant often coaxed her to pack up herself and her kids and live with Session.
Session allegedly met the victim in Highway Park to give her drugs, and drove her in a black pickup truck back to his home, reports stated.
While at Session’s home, the victim alleged the female co-defendant forced her to do cocaine four or five times, then she was told to wear multiple outfits for Session, dance for him with some other girls and allegedly submit to sexual acts with the co-defendant.
Allegedly, Session restrained the victim during some of these acts, despite her protests and telling them, “No.”