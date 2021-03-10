SEBRING — Sebring Police Department has released the identity of the motorcycle driver who died in a crash on Friday as Joseph Souza, 41, of Lake Placid. SPD’s Public Information Officer, Commander Curtis Hart said on Monday, the next of kin had been notified.
A second passenger, a woman, was still in critical condition as of Monday morning. Sebring Police Department did not release her name. Hart said the woman’s identity was more complicated as she had no identification on her and was incapacitated.
Hart said the wreck is still under investigation, and charges, if any, will be determined when it’s completed.
The wreck happened Friday afternoon on U.S. 27 southbound and Ryant Boulevard. According to Hart, Souza and his passenger were traveling southbound on the motorcycle when a Dodge Ram truck attempted to make a left turn onto Ryant Boulevard.
The motorcycle hit the rear quadrant of the Dodge truck. The truck spun around and ended up on Ryant Boulevard with its front end pointing east. The motorcycle debris littered the southbound U.S. 27 lanes. Traffic was backed up for hours.
The investigation will include many factors, including the speeds of the vehicles involved.
The Highlands News-Sun is withholding the name of the driver of the Dodge truck pending charges when the investigation is complete. According to our unofficial records, there have been five fatalities on Highlands County roads this year.