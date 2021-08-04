LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid is weighing the idea of buying land from a citrus grower.
The property, which abuts Oak Hill Cemetery, is an active orange grove. The family that owns the property has offered to sell some of the land to the town, officials said.
The idea of buying the land was breached by Council Member Ray Royce at the July 21 budget hearing. As the council discussed the cemetery’s boundaries – the town owns the burial ground – Royce told fellow council members that he’d been approached by the landowner interested in selling land adjacent to the cemetery.
Leigh Ann Dohmann, the trustee of the trust that owns the land, is discussing a possible sale with the town, officials said. There is a 27-acre parcel behind the cemetery, but the town has not decided how much land it might buy.
The details of the negotiations won’t be known for a few weeks, Royce said, but it’s an interesting proposition that could work for both sides. The grower could lease the property back from the town and the town can use the land over time as the cemetery grows.
“The bottom line is, we’re talking to the family and considering a reasonable price, including how much of the land we can afford to buy at this time,” said a town official who asked for anonymity. “It has to be to the benefit of all to work.”
The property under discussion also connects to the Lake Placid Government Center land. The town is considering building a new police station at the government center but the station is not dependent on the acquisition of the citrus land.