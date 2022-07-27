LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Town Council meetings are now on YouTube, the internet broadcaster that streams crazy cat videos and other content.
But we recommend viewing the town’s council meetings.
Before Lake Placid Town Manager Phil Williams put up the cameras in the council chambers and arranged the link to YouTube, the public had two choices: It could come to the council chambers and sit in, or ask the town clerk to email an audio file of the meeting.
All that changed this month when the Town Council began airing its meetings on YouTube. Not only are the video images and audio clear and uninterrupted, but the meeting’s agenda is displayed at the bottom of the screen.
Williams, who ensures the town adopts latest technology, said the council members have often spoken of their desire to return to televised meetings.
When the council moved to the new government center, he priced new video equipment that cost at least $20,000. The council felt “other needs were greater,” Williams said.
The answer: YouTube, which has developed “free, quality captioning and better yet, training videos for the Town Administrator to learn how to best live stream the meetings,” he said.
“We are streaming inexpensively, for about $3,000, cameras and all,” Williams said.
Lake Placid launched its YouTube meetings at its July 11 regular meeting as well as a second, special meeting on July 20. The meetings dealt with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection grants for transitioning homes off septic tanks to modern sewage systems and other subjects.
It’s a boon to public participation as well as a great way to inform residents on how the town makes policy.
“Anytime you make it easier for the public to participate in the decision-making, it’s a good move,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said.
This is not the first time the town broadcast its meetings in real time.
Nell Frewin-Hays, who joined the council in the spring, said she remembers watching meetings on local cable when the council met in the former town hall.
“It was before they moved to the new Town Hall,” she said. “They had a big TV camera in the back of the council meeting room.”
According to Williams, Comcast broadcast those but the sound quality was so bad it led to complaints from the cable TV audience. Williams canceled those broadcasts.
The public can now watch meetings at any time – a real boon to informing the public.
“It’s a fine improvement, it’s for people who don’t want to come out to the meeting, but want to know what’s going on,” Hays said. “Unfortunately, they can’t come up to the microphone to comment during meetings, but they can listen in.”
It’s easy to find the meetings online. Go to youtube.com and put in Lake Placid, Fla, town council meeting in the search window. Make sure you put “Fla.” in the search or you’ll get Lake Placid, N.Y.’s council meetings instead.