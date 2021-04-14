The brand new Lake Placid Senior Men’s Spring Softball League kicked off Monday, April 5 with four teams playing for the fun of it. There will be no champion of this league; the teams are simply playing with sportsmanship their top priority. The teams have no name or sponsorship; they simply are named after their coaches.
Team Tank is coached by Gary Tankersley. Team Kelly is coached by Kelly McMillen. Team Marty is coached by Marty McKee. Team Rudy is coached by Rudy Pribble.
In action Monday, Team Marty beat Team Tank 18-11. Leading the attack for Marty was Norm Grubbs who went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double. Greg Ramos went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs, one of which cleared the 310-foot fence by a solid 30 feet. Elston Hedges went 3 for 4 with a home run. Team Tank was led by Paul Brand and Earl Register who went 3 for 4. Dick Mooney went 2 for 3.
In the other game Monday, Team Rudy downed Team Kelly 24-14. Team Rudy was led by Dave Reed, Jeff Lindskoog and Mark Roth who all batted a thousand. Leading Team Kelly batting a thousand were Don Cunningham, Bill DeStefano, Charles Giordano and Richard Rucker.
On Wednesday, March 7 Team Kelly squeaked by Team Tank 10-9. Leading Team Kelly was Chuck Detore, who went 3 for 3, and Woody Woodworth, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Team Tank leaders were Cisco Hernandez and Dick Mooney both batting 3 for 3.
On the other field, Team Rudy beat Team Marty 10-5. Leading Team Rudy was Dave Reed who hit 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run. Dave has hit 7 for 7 in two games with every hit but one going for extra bases. Bill Gallagher went 3 for 3 and Mark Roth added a homer. Don Dobbert went 3 for 3 for Team Marty.