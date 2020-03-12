LAKE PLACID — One selling point of the Lake Placid Government Center purchase or new Town Hall, was the possibility of renting out office space to individuals or politicians to help pay for the nearly $1 million building. The latter may happen sooner than later. Much like Fred Rogers, the council is asking Representative Greg Steube, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”
Town Administrator Phil Williams wanted feedback on the proposed Steube lease that was priced at $185 per month. Because Steube is a politician, he would have to add some security features and could not be on the town’s WiFi. Williams wanted to make sure the council would allow for the security conditions that would be paid by Steube. They agreed.
Councilman Ray Royce said he had many conversations with Steube when he was running for Congress to replace Tom Rooney, whose office was in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring. Royce said he did not think Rooney was paying anything.
“I think the county just provided that space for free. That’s my understanding, I could be wrong. Is that accurate?” Royce said.
Williams said Rooney was paying somewhere in the neighborhood of $165-$175.
“Anyways, Congressman Steube would like to to move his office here,” Royce said. “ Frankly, it’s a win-win. There are some other tenants in that building (Ag Center) that need the additional office space up there.”
Royce said Steube has hired a new assistant director out of Arcadia. The move would mean less travel for her and also to Okeechobee.
“It’s a benefit to the Town of Lake Placid, the Greater Lake Placid area, to have our Congressman located in this building,” Royce said.
Councilman Charles Wilson agreed. Royce said $185 is not much, but it is better than generating nothing.
Councilwoman Debra Worley said it was her dream to see “something like this” in Town Hall.
“I would be all for just not charging them anything,” Worley said.
She said Steube and his staff work hard for the people in the area. Just Steube’s presence in the community “would be enough,” she said, but she would go along with whatever the other council members decided.
Royce made a motion allowing Williams and the mayor to enter into a lease with Steube’s office space in the building. Wilson seconded the motion and the motion passed unanimously.
Mayor John Holbrook said this would open the door to other possible tenants.