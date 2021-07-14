LAKE PLACID — For such a small community, the skies over Placid Lakes are surprisingly busy on a Saturday morning.
That’s because members of the Placid Lakes Aeromodelers are at it again, performing four-point barrel rolls, climbing, inverted, into the blue, and performing stalls and tail slides just like regular sized aircraft.
Club members say Riley Field on Placid Lakes Boulevard has been home to the club for more than 20 years.
“It got started when people who love aviation got together,” said Larry Kauffman, who has been president of the club for about eight years.
Though on a recent Saturday morning the fliers consisted of retired men, women fly all the time, said Jon Draper, the club’s treasurer. In fact, the field is named for Nancy Riley, who founded the group in 2000.
“In December of 1999, a few of us felt we needed a flying field of our own in Lake Placid,” Riley wrote in an aeromodeller newsletter. “Therefore, I chartered a club in Lake Placid and began to search for a flying field.” She signed an agreement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for use of the field and the club quickly grew to 57 members.
“Nancy Riley was really instrumental in working with the community, and the county came in and finished it,” Draper said. “It was because of her they put fill in and rolled the ground to create a solid landing space.”
The group members who showed up to fly their aircraft this Saturday were Bob Tucker, Willis Lewis, Ray Chadwick, Jerry Poore, Jim Knightingale, Jack Comly, Draper, and Kauffman.
Kauffman, a former intelligence officer, owns Epilogue, a high-performance aircraft he uses to compete in AMA pattern competitions on the East Coast and in the Midwest.
“I fly patterns in the Advanced Class, but I’m hoping to move into Masters Class in the next year,” he says as he carries his plane to the center of the field for takeoff. He hits a button on the radio control box dangling from his neck and the plane’s electric engine jumps to life. He taxis it like a real aircraft (actually, it is a real aircraft) and takes off. The plane leaps into the sky. As the plane climbs, dives and performs complex patterns – apparently without bothering turkey vultures circling just above the plane – Kauffman explains the sport.
“Competitors are given 19 maneuvers and we’re judged by two judges,” he says. “They judge you with a point system, zero to 10, like Olympic skaters. This one was built specifically for those patterns ... a ballet in the sky, I call it.”
Model flying planes can run from a couple of hundred dollars for modest aircraft to $30,000 for more sophisticated aircraft, such as radio-controlled micro jets, which do exist. To become a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics – to which Kauffman and other Lake Placid fliers belong – one must complete an unmanned aerial systems (UAS) safety test, which comes with a safety handbook.
Ray Chadwick flies an aircraft called a Raven. He assembled it himself, installing the engine, radio controls, and electronics inside the aircraft.
“The flight time on this aircraft is about 40 minutes,” Chadwick says as the sleek, red and black aircraft leaps into the sky.
“It has a 70cc, twin-engine, single prop powered by gasoline. I just fly regular flight. I can hover, and twist and all that, but I don’t do that,” he says, as the plane rolls, dives, loops and performs what looks suspiciously like acrobatic flight.
Larry Gerlock, 80, flies a red aircraft that he assembled from a kit. “You put the wings on it, the electronics inside, and the wheels on it, but it’s not a scratch build.”
That’s OK, because he did enough of that as a kid in New Jersey.
“When I was about 12 or 13 years old, I started stick building with Testors glue; you had to let it set overnight.”
And yes, they do wreck their planes, but they try not to think about that, Kauffman says.
“When you assemble one, you realize that someday, some place, it’s going to happen,” he said. “There are midair collisions. There are structural problems, battery problems, it may not be your fault, but it does happen.”
“There’s a date on every one of them,” Chadwick says.
That’s OK, too, because Bob Tucker, drone pilot, is on the field.
Tucker, who hails from Washington, D.C., operates the hovering platform mounted with digital camera and video equipment. The ground recedes in the video console on his control box as the craft whizzes straight up into the blue.
His fellow Lake Placid AMA buddies haze him from a picnic table under the club’s pavilion.
“So this is the drone guy,” a reporter asks.
“Yes, he drones on, and on, and on …” The laughter is good natured and the look on Tucker’s face tells you he can dish it out, too. Besides, these model flyers need Tucker and his drone.
“This is the one that can find crashed planes when they aren’t in view,” Tucker says. “If a plane goes down out there, I can take this drone out, and I can locate it,” he says. “I hover in place above it so people can locate the plane by looking up to see where the drone is.”
As they pack up, John Poore shows off his modified trailer with sliding platforms that allow him to easily access his planes and accessories at the airfield.
“I made this myself, and it keeps everything in one place where I can find it,” he says.
Poore and the other Lake Placid AMA fliers invite visitors to the field to learn about the sport. They let visitors use a control box linked to a more experienced pilot, making it safe for the uninitiated to have a go at controlling planes in flight.
“If he or she gets in trouble up there, the experienced flyer can take back control,” Kauffman says.
For more information and to find out the best time to go by Riley Field, contact Draper at 863-840-0440 or email him at jhd744@tnni.net.
The general public is welcome, as are guest pilots, Draper said.