LAKE PLACID — The town took the first step in raising its water and wastewater rates.
During the Aug. 8 Town Council meeting, Town Engineer Joe Barber introduced the proposed utility rate changes that would raise water rates 10% and wastewater fees 12% in the fall.
“Everything has gone up, these changes will help the town support the ongoing utility budget,” Barber told the council. He was sitting in for Utility Director Kevin McCarthy, who was attending a utility conference.
Though the town has undertaken a $40 million modernization of its wastewater system, the rate hikes are not connected to the project. The money for that project comes from a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant.
The town will use a new table for its rates. It will be based on 5,000-gallon increments and will rise from 15 cents to 25 cents every 5,000-gallon increment.
Barber also said McCarthy wants to change the cut-off delinquency amount from $20 to $50. Meaning: Customers can be delinquent for as much as $50 before they are put on the cut-off list.
The council approved the rate increase and new rate table on first reading; the council will approve final changes to utility rates at its second reading.