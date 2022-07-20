LAKE PLACID — A little-known company called “LP 27 Land Trust” plans to build a six-building, 72-unit facility to house retail, office, medical space on U.S. 27 and Lake Henry Drive.
But Vice Mayor Ray Royce said at the regular July Town Council meeting that there are too many unknowns, including whether people can or should stay in the building overnight.
Carlo Zampogna, the trustee for the trust, informed the Town Council in a letter that he and the property’s present owner, Jim Labate, have hired a team to iron out zoning conflicts.
Highlands County designates the property as B-2, or limited business district. The proposed zoning under the Lake Placid regime is C-1 with a Planned Development (PD) overlay. C-1 allows combination residential/limited commercial use – if both are owned and operated by the same party. Zampogna, however, wants to allow unit owners to stay in the units short-term and the project can only continue if the town agrees to let LP 27 Land Trust build the new facility.
However, the application for the zoning change was withdrawn. To keep the project moving into the next phase, the council moved to amend the town’s future land use map from Highlands County Commercial to Town of Lake Placid commercial-general.
The single-story, steel-framed building would be broken into 72 stalls/units tall enough for owners to drive through tall recreational vehicles, large boats, and even race cars and the tools, equipment, and other material to maintain the vehicles. Each unit would have a man door and a 14-foot tall, overhead door in the front and a rear 10-by-12-foot rollup door. Each unit would have a bathroom with shower and an upper loft for overnight stays.
“We intend to develop a similar, high-class development for not only office, medical and retail, but also high-end, climate-controlled storage for such uses as … Class A motorhomes, high-end boats, and a home for car collectors,” Zampogna wrote.
Among those tenants could be “a Sebring Speedway driver or crew that lives on the coast and spends the weekends” in Lake Placid, he wrote.
However, the council wants to protect what it says is an important piece of property to the community.
The second reading will be heard by the Town Council on Aug. 8.