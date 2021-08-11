Lake Placid Moose Lodge food truck rally
LAKE PLACID — On Monday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m., the Lake Placid Moose Lodge #2374 is holding a food truck rally. Also featured will be a car and bike show, and entertainment by Side Project Duo. The event will be held at the Lodge at 2137 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. For further information, call 863-465-0131.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store will reopen Sept. 1. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road, in Lake Placid.
LP Garden Club hosting Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the 11th Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to the “Giving Tree” at the Holiday Cafe and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call 702-994-9739 or 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.