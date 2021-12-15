LPHS Parents Night Out
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School “Cheer” is giving the parents a night out on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the LPHS school gym. Cost is $20 for ages 4 and older, and includes hotdog, chips, soda, snacks, crafts, bounce house, face painting and much more fun. This is a great opportunity for parents to get some quiet time to wrap gifts or do some last minute shopping. Sponsored by Heritage Building Solutions.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails,” a free, fun event, for two- and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets onsite are ready for a forever home. Their adopters will receive a free “Wag Bag” full of goodies. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffle basket drawings, silent auction, pet blessings, “Strut Your Mutt” costume contest, “Plush Dog” adoptions, and a photo booth to capture Valentine photos of you and your pet. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee counties. For more information, call 863-441-0351, visit PawsitiveEffects.org or follow on Facebook: Pawsitive Effects.