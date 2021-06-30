Caladium Co-op closes for work
LAKE PLACID — Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative, Inc., 132 E. Interlake Blvd., will be closed from July 3-20 in order to have the building painted and clean and update the inside. It will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20.
During the Caladium Festival, to be held July 23-25, the Co-op will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Come in and check out the 6,000-square-foot showroom filled with handcrafted items.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines, masks are optional for fully vaccinated people. Those who are unvaccinated are strongly urged to wear a mask for the safety of Co-op members and customers.
Holiday waste collection
There will be no trash collection on Monday, July 5, in the town limits of Lake Placid as the office will be closed. Trash pickup will be one day behind from Tuesday through Saturday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste in the unincorporated area will not be picked up Monday, July 5 and the landfill will be closed. Because of the holiday closure, waste collection will shift forward by one day all week. The landfill will reopen Tuesday, July 6.
Highlands Corvette Club car show
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands Corvette Club is hosting a “No Judge” show and shine car show from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. Open to all classes. Cost is free; there is no registration. Just show up. For more information, call 863-243-4329.
4th of July fireworks
The Town of Lake Placid will host its fireworks celebration at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Bishop Park on Lake June.