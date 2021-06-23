St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal ChurchLAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1! We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall! The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
Ganaban named to Findlay dean’s listFINDLAY, Ohio — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park.
Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given.
If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.