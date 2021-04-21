Heartland Bluegrass Bash
ARCADIA — The upcoming bluegrass events will be held April 23 and 24 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia, located 7 miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. Friday, April 23, jams will start at noon. On Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m., there will be a “beginning bluegrass jam”, followed by Tailwinds at 1 p.m., then the Heartland Jam Band followed by Tammy Renee & The Bridge. Cost is free to members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. For further information, call 941-467-2051.
Elks open houseLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 CR 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
Run for Pancakes 5K
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid E-Learning Lab will benefit from a Will Run for Pancakes 5K and Pancake Breakfast slated for May 1. You don’t have to run the 5K to enjoy the pancake breakfast. The event will take place at Stuart Park on Lake Placid. Call 863-464-9502 for tickets and information.
Helping the animals
LAKE PLACID — Wet Dogs Brewing is partnering with Motorworks Brewing to raise funds for local animal services. A percentage of all proceeds taken in from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 23 will be donated to the Humane Society of Highlands County. Adoptable animals will be present.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAKE PLACID — A special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 25 at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine. A catered free barbecue meal will be served after the special recognition service. All local, state and federal law enforcement and their families are invited to attend the service. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive.