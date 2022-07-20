LAKE PLACID — Environmental issues, cost of materials, and other issues have led Highlands County to step back from its plans to build a large firehouse and EMS station next to AdventHealth Lake Placid.
Instead, the Town Council voted to donate land on Dal Hall Boulevard for the project.
“The consensus of (the County Commission) was to inquire whether the Town Council would be amenable to donating a portion of the property on Dal Hall Boulevard for the project,” County Administrator Randy Vosburg wrote the Town Council in June. “Recently, an increase in the price of steel has made a block building compatible with both our budget for the project, and the town’s Building Code.”
Lake Placid town officials discussed the issue at last week’s regular meeting of the Town Council and believe a fire station is better than no fire station; at least that was the sentiment.
“The proposed station is considerably smaller so that the county only needs the western one-third of the land,” an agenda summary stated. “The county is to pay the design, construction, and operation cost. The gift of land will assure that the station is close and available to the town citizens.”
When Highlands County Public Safety Director E. Laney Stearns and county fire officials met with the council last week, Vice Mayor Ray Royce, Nell Frewin-Hays and other council members got more details on what to expect:
The original 11,000 square foot building is now going to be about 7,000 square feet.
It will still be a three-bay station.
The facility, which will be built at an accelerated pace, will begin construction in the first quarter of 2023.
The town will retain an easement to the property.
Hays said she wants a firehouse that can handle the work.
“I am just concerned that the south end of the county is getting a large enough station to accommodate the size of the area (it needs to serve),” she told Stearns.
While Town Council Member Charlie Wilson said, “I’m committed to it,” Royce called it Lake Placid’s answer for fire fighting and EMS needs “for decades ahead.”
Once an agreement is reached, the town will vote on an ordinance authorizing the land to the county, provide a deed to the county, and sign an interlocal agreement.
The county was looking at building a new fire station next to the hospital using land donated by AdventHealth Lake Placid, but there are big environmental issues there. Not only that, though it was estimated to cost $2 to $2.5 million, it realistically would cost $5 million or more.