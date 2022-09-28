LAKE PLACID — In a special meeting last week that took less than six minutes, the Town Council quickly approved on second reading a $10.07 million budget for 2022-2023.

Then, moments later, the council approved the 3.15 mill property tax rate, down from the 3.25 mills rate they’d suggested at the beginning of budget talks this summer. That translates to $3.15 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

