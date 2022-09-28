LAKE PLACID — In a special meeting last week that took less than six minutes, the Town Council quickly approved on second reading a $10.07 million budget for 2022-2023.
Then, moments later, the council approved the 3.15 mill property tax rate, down from the 3.25 mills rate they’d suggested at the beginning of budget talks this summer. That translates to $3.15 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Both votes were unanimous, with Vice Mayor Ray Royce making the first motion and fellow Council Member Greg Sapp seconding on each vote. The council also will allow line item adjustments on the budget throughout the year.
The meeting, though brief, was only a formality because the council held a budget hearing in August, during which department heads described their budget needs for the following year. The council also held advertised public hearings on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 to hear from residents.
The town’s residents will see some new equipment and other additions in the new budget.
The Utility Department’s $4.8 million water (10%) and wastewater (12%) rate increases were approved by the council and included in the new budget.
The increases will help pay for new water meter reading technology and a Vac Jet trailer combination that will make it easier and less expensive to dig utility holes and clean sewer lift stations. The town will also move from a postcard-size utility bill to letter size to allow for more information in utility bills.
Public Safety, the Lake Placid Police Department, is among the most expensive budget areas at $1.04 million. The new budget will pay for a code enforcement employee under the Lake Placid Police Department. He will be trained for law enforcement as well. Police Chief James Fansler has also plans to surplus two police vehicles and replace them with a new vehicle. By the time the cars are ready for surplus, they’re all used up.
The budget also takes into account federal American Rescue Plan (COVID-19) money that will go to a new trash truck for the town.
The town took a big hit on its insurance policies when it saw its costs rise from 22.9%.
The Community Redevelopment Agency saw its budget blossom to $150,651 for next year. The agency, which improves sidewalks, lighting, and other infrastructure in aging neighborhoods, has laid new sidewalks all over town.
The Parks budget, which is supplemented by county funds, will get $586,848 to maintain the ballfields, boat ramps, and other facilities on Lake June, Devane Park, Stuart Park and elsewhere.
The town raises money from property taxes ($848,566); sales and use taxes ($954,402); charges for services, which includes sewer service, water, etc. ($3.8 million); state and federal grants ($2.7 million) as well as county money, fines and forfeitures, recreation fees, and other fees.