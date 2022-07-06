LAKE PLACID – Pennoni Engineering it is.
Town Council this month voted unanimously to award the company a $1.1 million contract to design, permit and manage the construction of a 1-million gallon-a-day advanced wastewater treatment plant.
The plant will replace the town’s older facility at North Main Avenue that has a capacity of .249 million gallons a day, at North Main Street.
The project is to be completed by New Year’s Eve 2025.
The new plant will be the centerpiece of a new sewer system for the town.
Town Engineer Joe Barber told the council that work had to begin soon to maintain the time table outlined in a $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant for modernizing the town’s sewer system.
“We have reached out and negotiated with Pennoni Engineering to build a 1 mgd wastewater treatment plant,” Barber told the Town Council at a June meeting. “It’s important to approve this contract with Pennoni to get the design work started.”
Though Pennoni will be responsible for designing the construction documents, obtaining the building permits, and handling a million other details, other companies will do the actual construction work.
The contract requires Pennoni to submit final plans and specifications to the town for bidding purposes.
The new treatment plant will service hundreds of homes that transition from aging septic tanks to sewer lines the town will dig and bury on residential streets in the next couple of years. The plan so far includes homes along Lake June, the canals in Placid Lakes, along shoreline of Lake Placid lake, and other parts of town.
Costs will determine the scope of the ambitious sewage modernization project. The goal: to improve water quality in the area’s iconic freshwater lakes by reducing raw sewage from leaking septic tanks.
“The new treatment plant will be designed to meet FDEP effluent requirements, including defined constraints of total nitrogen at 3 miligram per liter and total phosphorus of 1 miligram per liter for a 1 MGD treatment facility imposed by FDEP … for the Okeechobee Basin Management Action Plan,” the contract states.