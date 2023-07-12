On Monday evening, the Town Council ended its years-long debate on whether, where and when to build a new Lake Placid police station.
By voting to hire Cool & Cobb Engineering Company of Avon Park to provide design and permitting services for a new, 4,737-square foot police station at the Lake Placid Government Center property, the council also put to rest the idea that it would be built downtown.
The council will decide whether the police station will be built in front of the building that houses the government offices or on the knoll behind it once Cool & Cobb studies the property.
“We will provide site plan options for you all to look at and give you some discussions of the advantages and disadvantages of the options,” engineer Carl E. Cool told the council after they voted to hire the company he owns with James M. Cobb.
It shouldn’t take more than a year to build the police station, which is estimated to cost $1.3 million to $1.5 million for site work and building construction, Cool told the council.
“We don’t consider this to be a difficult construction project,” he said. “I just would say we’re excited to work for the town and excited to work on this project.”
According to the $74,000 Cool & Cobb contract, which the town will sign once Town Attorney Bert Harris reviews it, the engineering company will provide the following – and more:
- Site plan design
- Construction documents that include architectural floor plans, elevations, structural foundation plan, and other details
- Bid documents, including helping the town with writing bids and analyzing bid responses
- Review pay requests from contractors and approve payment applications
- Preconstruction oversight, provide monthly construction project progression
- Coordinate change orders and attend final punch list inspection and record punch list.
Cool & Cobb is on the town’s “library of consultants”, which is a list of pre-approved companies with which the town does business. The engineering company also worked on the town’s Huntley Drive water main extension, for instance.
“Once we start construction, how long should it take?” Vice Mayor Ray Royce asked Cool.
“It should not take 18 months, but in the neighborhood of 12 months,” Cool said, “once the contractor moves ahead with it.”
The project must begin the design phase before the end of this year, town officials said. After permitting and plans, the project could then be bid for a more exact cost.
There could be unforeseen issues, such as expensive bids for the building’s construction, but council members seem confident the price will be within their budget.
According the the town’s estimates, the building will cost between $1.3 and $1.65 million, including the $74,000 Cool & Cobb is charging. Some $632,985 will come from COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act funds; $200,000 from the sale of the current police department at 801 N. Oak Ave.; and $817,015 from the town’s general reserves.
The police station will be built with concrete block exterior walls, wood or light-gauge steel interior walls, concrete foundation and pre-engineered roof trusses. The facility will contain what the public has come to expect in police stations, including secured rooms for protecting evidence and rooms for locking away weapons and ammunition, laptops and radar guns for tracking speeders.
There have been discussions of a private office for the police chief, a room for in-service training, and a counter where a duty officer or an executive assistant can greet walk-ins.