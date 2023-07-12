Lake Placid OKs new police station near U.S. 27

The field in front of the town government center could become the site of the new Lake Placid police station. The other option is to build it behind the government center. The council approved a $74,000 contract with Cool & Cobb Engineering of Avon Park to perform the site plan and permitting for the building’s construction.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

On Monday evening, the Town Council ended its years-long debate on whether, where and when to build a new Lake Placid police station.

By voting to hire Cool & Cobb Engineering Company of Avon Park to provide design and permitting services for a new, 4,737-square foot police station at the Lake Placid Government Center property, the council also put to rest the idea that it would be built downtown.

Recommended for you