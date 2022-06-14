LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons grabbed an opening round victory with a 10-4 victory against Okeechobee in AAA while AA Coach Pitch rebounded with a 20-0 win over Moore Haven on Saturday in the Florida District 8 Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament.
AAA got things started in the second inning with a two-RBI single from Shawn Greathouse with one out to score Mason Cooper and James Fitzgerald. Meanwhile the Brahmans didn’t record a single baserunner through the first six outs including five strikeouts against starter Maxton White
In fact, just one batter reached through four innings against Lake Placid’s White and reliever Layne Conklin.
Lake Placid added to its two-run lead in the fourth thanks to a two-out double from White as Cooper and Fitzgerald came across during the inning for their second runs scored of the game. Fitzgerald got in on the RBI action with a double of his own in the fifth as the Green Dragons’ lead ballooned to 6-0.
However the Brahmans cut into the lead with a big fifth inning of their own with two hits that plated three runs for Okeechobee and created a 6-3 ball game.
The Green Dragons struck back in the sixth with a four-run inning to get back to a comfortable distance. White, Patterson, Aiden Ruelas and Perez all scored in the inning with Patterson and Ruelas both hitting doubles.
Okeechobee got a run back in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t put together a rally to tie the game in the final half inning as the Green Dragons held on for the win.
Meanwhile, four different Green Dragon AA players scored three times in the team’s 20-0 win over a fledgling Moore Haven program. In fact, Auggie White, Paxton Smith, Bryson Hunt, Aydrick Martinez, Kiel Miller and Burkley Malone reached in all of their at-bats in the victory.
The win marked the start of Lake Placid’s journey out of the elimination bracket after its loss to Okeechobee Friday night.