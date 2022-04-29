LAKE PLACID — A complaint from former town councilwoman Debra Worley has led to the suspension and reassignment of Lake Placid Police Department’s Mostyn Mullins. The investigation conducted by Chief James Fansler found Mullins on April 6 improperly removed campaign signs belonging to Worley. The signs were removed by Mullins on the morning after the April 5 election for Town Council.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Mullins was disciplined to 42 hours of suspension without pay from April 18-25.
Mullins was the town’s code enforcement officer at the time of the incident. In addition, Mullins has been reassigned to patrol at the rank of master officer. He will be on probation for one year.
Master officer is an officer who has been with LPPD for at least three years and has exceeded training requirements, according to Fansler.
Fansler said Mullins “far exceeds” the training requirements and despite some Group III violations (dismissible offenses), he felt Mullins was worth fighting for.
“Society has laws and rules that must be followed to maintain civility and order,” Fansler said. “As law and code enforcement professionals, we have policies for a very similar reason. Three of the policies determined to have been violated were Group III offenses according to our policy manual. A single Group III can mean immediate termination. However, Mostyn has exhibited a number of great qualities as a member of the Lake Placid Police Department since 2008 that I felt he was worth keeping on as a law enforcement professional. I think we all deserve second chances.”
Mullins has organized the town’s Bike Rodeos and is certified in installing infant/children’s car seats. He was awarded the Congressional MVP in April 2021 and was presented the award by Congressman Greg Steube.
Although Fansler conducted the investigation into the matter, Town Administrator Phil Williams said he would handle the interviews of the victim and witnesses.
“I assigned Chief Fansler to investigate the event with myself providing the interviews with Ms. Worley and her friend (Robert Heaton) due to my knowledge of her extensive dislike of the police department,” Williams wrote in his report at the conclusion of the investigation.
The investigation determined Mullins violated conduct unbecoming.
Fansler said, “When on and off duty, members will conduct themselves in such a manner that they do not discredit themselves or the Department. The act of removing the signs without following proper codes and statutes appeared to be retaliatory. As law enforcement professionals, we have a standard to maintain. In fact, we aim to live a little bit higher than the standard placed on most, mostly for the fact we are looked upon to be trusted members of the community. Mullins admitted to removing nearly 20 Worley campaign signs, yet did not remove other signs in violation of the town’s sign ordinance at the same time.
“With all but three of the signs (removed by Mullins) being on private property, it is trespassing on private property to remove the violation,” Fansler explained. “There are procedures in the ordinances/statutes that allow code enforcement to do so, but there are procedures to follow prior to doing so. There is a law that gives some immunity to code enforcement officers acting official capacity, however, when the procedures to lawfully remove a violation from private party are not consistent with law and historical practices, that law no longer applies in offering such immunity.”
Fansler said there is a history of Worley being suspicious of LPPD.
“Officer Mullins has and continues to be the subject of Ms. Worley’s conspiracy theory that the he and or the LPPD had something to do with sugar being placed in her gas tank in 2019,” Fansler said. “On several occasions Ms. Worley has stated Mullins was responsible for putting sugar in her gas tank. As recently as April 25, Worley contacted the LP Public Works director and stated ‘Ms. Worley proceeded to tell me of several occasions where it was her belief the Lake Placid Police have been harassing her. She stated two separate times that sugar had been dumped into the gas tank of her vehicle. On one of the occasions she claimed a partial palm print had been lifted from her vehicle during an investigation. The print was supposedly from a friend of Officer Mullins, but no charges were ever filed. It is her belief the police were indirectly having others harass her for them.’ Those accusations are potentially damaging to a law enforcement officer’s career.
“I believe Mullins acted out of frustration and made the poor decision to remove signs despite the codes/ordinance and statutes giving a candidate longer time frame to remove signs than was given. However, that is no excuse to act in such a manner that would even give the appearance of retaliation. We take the public’s trust seriously and hold each other accountable to the actions taken as members of the Lake Placid Police Department.”