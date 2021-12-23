LAKE PLACID — In addition to some $300,000 for the town coffers, the rapid sale of the former Town Hall seems to have bought some time for the Lake Placid Police Station across town.
That’s because the Town Council voted unanimously at its Dec.13 meeting to temporarily keep the station where it is rather than moving it to another location. The vote put to rest the idea of selling the department’s present building at 8 N. Oak Ave. and using the money to build a new police station.
“We have time to see where we want to site it,” said Councilman Charlie Wilson. “We know down the road we have to do it, but we have a little bit of money here; we can budget ahead to make the move.”
Councilman Ray Royce agreed. “I guess the decision for the night is, we’re not going to put the current police station up for sale for now.”
Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook also likes the breathing room the sale of the former town hall created. The sale also proved the town’s properties will have buyers sooner than later.
“It provides us with several options so we’re not under the gun,” Holbrook said. “We can spend a little money on the design and see what the costs are for when we want to (build a police station).”
As it determines a new location for the police department, the Town Council had been trying to find the best resolution for its other lots: the old town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd., which businesswoman Laurie Slade is buying; the present Lake Placid Police Station at 8 N. Oak Ave.; 619 Hillcrest Ave., an attractive, cleared lot at the top of town; and a block of Main Avenue donated by Hosmer “Hoz” Compton. He donated it with the stipulation that it be used as a site for the police station.
The council’s deliberations over the properties center on timing and the fate of the police station. The council discussed moving it from North Oak Avenue and housing it temporarily somewhere else. That would allow them to put the station – considered an easy sale by Council Member Debra Ann Worley – up for sale. Money from that sale would be used to then build a new facility where the police department would be permanently situated.
Police Chief James Fansler and Town Manager Phil Williams have repeatedly argued against moving the police department, saying that evidence could be lost or destroyed. Not only that, but it’s a giant disruption to operations that serves no one, the chief said.
“It doesn’t make sense to move the police department twice,” Fansler told the council in July.