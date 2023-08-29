Kevin McCarthy, the newly minted town administrator for Lake Placid, says the town is prepared for possible rain and winds from Idalia.
Weather officials predict Idalia to become a Category 3 storm as it approaches Florida.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 3:04 am
“We have all our generators topped off in case the power goes out,” the former Clewiston utilities director told the Highlands News-Sun Monday.
The generators will power the police department, the town’s four water plants, sewer lift stations inside the town, and other smaller buildings.
The town was expecting the delivery of a new, 200-300 KW generator capable of running the large government center with its administrative and staff offices, but the storm will pass by the town first.
“We ordered one eight months ago,” he said. “We are expecting its delivery in the next few weeks.”
The generator that ran the former town hall on DeVane Circle remained behind with the building when a local insurance company bought it in December 2021.
Though McCarthy, as well as Lake Placid Police Chief Mark Schneider, are new to their posts, both have experience in emergency management during Irma, Ian, and other hurricanes that have struck Highlands County.
Schneider has been with the police department for decades and McCarthy was facility maintenance and transportation director during Irma. In September 2022, he and staff had to evacuate some Clewiston residents to Labelle using school buses. Officials worried that a Lake Okeechobee levy under construction could fail from heavy rains during that storm.
Schneider and his officers will cruise through areas looking for downed power lines and other dangers and answer any distress calls from Lake Placid residents.
Residents can call the Town of Lake Placid Government Center at 863-699-3747.