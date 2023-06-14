Lake Placid Pride kickoff event relaxed amid protest

LAKE PLACID — The protesters and light rain outside failed to dampen the gathering inside Morty and Edna’s Craft Kitchen Saturday evening.
The event, dubbed “PrideFest Kickoff Party ‘’ included members of the LGBQT+ community and members of the public who were there to support them.
“When we opened the restaurant, we wanted to create a place where everybody could come and be safe,” Morty & Edna co-owner Elizabeth Acevedo said as she greeted customers under the restaurant’s awning in Journal Plaza. “All titles and anything else stays at the door. When you walk in, you’re family. That is the environment we wanted to create.”
Though there has been backlash against Florida’s LGBQT+ community in recent years – including citizens holding up anti-trans signs on the street outside the Journal Plaza during the party – participants for the most part seemed unconcerned.
“It does seem a little silly that the Lake Placid Police Department has to be here to make sure nothing happens,” said one party attendee who did not want to use his name. “But we’re happy to have them.”
Lake Placid’s new police commander, Chief Mark Schneider, and fellow officers walked around Journal Plaza, saying hello to families and individuals outside Morty & Edna’s, the new ice cream shop and other businesses.
Indeed, the crowd of older, established residents seemed relaxed and happy inside Morty & Edna’s as they chatted and greeted each other on the evening before Sebring’s Pride events.
Some at the gathering, however, said threats against the gay community are increasing.
“Why are things going backwards?” said one man. “It’s scary, it really is. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking little things away, and no one is noticing.”
Georgia Moore, a well-known drag queen in the Tampa area, hosts Drag Queen Bingo, Heels for a Cause, and other fundraisers. Like other drag queens in Florida, Moore has a following.
“I have several friends who are considering moving out to states that are more welcoming for LBGT+ community,” Moore said. “New Mexico, Colorado, and one has already moved to Washington State. Am I moving? No, I’m staying here. Florida needs drag culture.”
Another man said he and his partner are also going to stay in Highlands County.
“We’re not leaving Florida,” he said. “Where would we go? We moved here because we’re on a budget. We love our neighborhood.”
The ticketed event continued into the evening with live music and food as attendees laughed and spoke of friendship out of the rain.
“We want this to be a place for everybody, white, black, orange, gay, straight, Christian, Muslim,” said Joey Acevedo, Elizabeth’s husband and co-owner of Morty & Edna’s. “There has been very little blowback from the community. We’ve had a lot of support from places we didn’t think we’d get – churches, community leaders – and our wonderful police department who are out here with us.”