Lake Placid Pride kickoff event relaxed amid protest

Joey Acevedo and his wife, Elizabeth Acevedo, opened their doors to the Pride kickoff event last weekend. “When we opened the restaurant, we wanted to create a place where everybody could come and be safe,” Elizabeth said.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

LAKE PLACID — The protesters and light rain outside failed to dampen the gathering inside Morty and Edna’s Craft Kitchen Saturday evening.

The event, dubbed “PrideFest Kickoff Party ‘’ included members of the LGBQT+ community and members of the public who were there to support them.

